The new EnviroCooler EVG has been designed to minimise plastic waste without affecting performance

Lifoam EnviroCooler EVG (Credit: Business Wire)

LifeMade Products business segment Lifoam Industries has expanded its temperature-controlled EnviroCooler packaging portfolio with the introduction of EnviroCooler EVG.

The company has designed the new EnviroCooler EVG as part of its initiative to minimise plastic waste without affecting performance or end-user convenience. It is one of the company’s several sustainable product offerings in 2020.

EnviroCooler EVG is an advanced EPS cooler integrated with a bio-based additive

EnviroCooler EVG is advanced expanded polystyrene (EPS) cooler, which is integrated with a bio-based additive to help break down in a bio-reactive landfill in four years.

According to the company, the EnviroCooler EVG is not an oxo-biodegradable material, as well as in line with the FDA 21 CFR standards for food contact applications.

In addition, the material is Recycle 6, at more than 400 commercial recycling facilities and accepted curbside within 95 local municipalities in the US, said the company.

EnviroCooler EVG, an advanced bio-infused material, can be discarded without adjusting routine and avoids the requirement for sorting or separating.

LifeMade president Mark Gettig said: “We wanted to create an accessible solution that is more environmentally-responsible and easy to dispose of, while delivering the same performance and quality expected from Lifoam.

“Our design considered the viewpoint of the end-user – if it’s not easy, oftentimes a sustainable solution is overlooked.

“With the EVG material version of EnviroCooler, the pharmaceutical companies, doctors’ offices, and patients have options to dispose of the product in a way that is comfortable to them and offers a better end-of-life option when disposed.”

Each of LifeMade and Lifoam is subsidiaries of US-based Jadex, a manufacturing and material science company that serves medical, industrial and consumer markets.

For 60 years, Lifoam Industries has been providing cold-chain shipping solutions. It is also engaged in the development of advanced thermal protection products.

LifeMade Products, a temperature-control packaging and single-use consumer goods manufacturer company, provides products under different brands such as LifeMade Consumer Products, Lifoam, Diamond, Freez Pak, Envirocooler and ProPak.

