LifeStraw Go – Stainless Steel Bottle with Filter in Blue. (Credit: LifeStraw)

LifeStraw, a developer of water filtration solutions, has expanded its line of personal water filtration for travel and outdoor family adventures with the launch of LifeStraw Go Stainless Steel.

Claimed to be the company’s first double-wall vacuum insulated stainless steel water bottle with filter, LifeStraw Go Stainless Steel maintains cool temperatures for up to 24 hours.

Holding 24 oz, the bottle features a silicon flip-top mouthpiece and carabiner and is said to improve the taste.

The leak-proof bottle filters bacteria, parasites, microplastics and certain chemicals. The easy-to-use bottle avoids the need to purchase single-use plastic bottled water.

LifeStraw head of brand Tara Lundy said: “We are offering this new stainless-steel bottle as another option for customers that removes plastic from the environment while offering advanced cooling and filtration.

“The LifeStraw Go Stainless Steel is a next step in furthering our goals for impact on both people and planet. It comes in sustainable Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified cardboard and moulded pulp packaging.

“Most importantly, the LifeStraw Go Stainless Steel contributes to our Give Back program: for every product purchased, a child in need receives access to safe water for a year.”

Featuring advanced two-stage water filtration, the LifeStraw Go Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Filter meets USA EPA and NSF standards to remove 99.999999% of bacteria, 99.999% of parasites and microplastics and reduces chlorine.

With an MSRP of $59.95, the BPA free bottle is available in blue, white, black, and grey colours.

Lundy further added: “Since this bottle can be filled from any natural water source or faucet where the water source cannot be trusted, it is a great road trip companion, providing a safe water solution for anywhere you go, avoiding the need to buy bottled water even when you’re uncertain of the source water quality.”