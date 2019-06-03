Supermarket chain Lidl GB has announced the trial of more detailed labelling on chicken packs in order to improve transparency.

Image: Lidl's new labelling system will help customers to make more informed decisions. Photo: Image by Robert-Owen-Wahl from Pixabay.

Claimed to be a UK-first, the labelling system is expected to help customers to make more informed decisions in addition to improving transparency on the method of production for customers.

Similar to Lidl’s egg packaging, the new label will include details that have not previously been declared on pack by supermarkets.

Lidl said in a statement: “When it comes to fresh chicken, insight from the supermarket shows that shoppers want more detailed labelling, with 71% demanding that retailers become more transparent with the information displayed on packaging.”

The new label, which will be attached directly to the front of the product packaging, will provide simple but descriptive and consistent information including Indoor; British Indoor; British Indoor+; British Free Range and British Organic.

Lidl chief commercial officer Ryan McDonnell said: “With method of production labelling having been in place for a number of years on egg packaging, it makes sense to us to apply the same concept to meat products.

“It’s a topic that has been discussed extensively across the industry and we’re pleased that, through our lean and agile business model, we are in a strong position to be able to conduct this trial for our customers and share our findings to support any future developments.”

The supermarket plans to introduce the new label across its fresh chicken in Lidl GB stores nationwide, with potential roll out for other meat products.

Commenting on the Lidl’s move, World Farming Compassion food business director Dr Tracey Jones said: “Lidl’s voluntary labelling scheme is all about transparency – labelling standard production as well as a variety of higher welfare options.”

In March 2019, Lidl said that it is rolling out its ‘Too Good To Waste’ fruit and vegetable boxes across all of its stores in England, Scotland and Wales. The move follows successful, industry-first trial.