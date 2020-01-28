The new Fusion C flexographic printing press incorporates many fast make-ready and waste-saving features along with SteadyPrint technology

Legacy Flexo invests in PCMC’s second Fusion C flexographic printing press. (Credit: Barry-Wehmiller Companies)

US-based flexographic printing services provider Legacy Flexo has invested in Paper Converting Machine Company’s (PCMC) second Fusion C flexographic printing press.

In 2017, the US-based flexographic printing services provider has installed PCMC’s first Fusion C flexographic press at its flexographic printing press located in Green Bay, US.

Legacy Flexo co-founder Dan Aberly said: “We are excited to be purchasing a second Fusion C flexographic press.

“We’ve experienced a lot of success with our first Fusion C, which has allowed us to offer our customers more efficient runs.

“The fact that PCMC has been a true partner with us, providing exceptional quality and service, and is local to us were also deciding factors.”

Fusion flexographic printing press platforms help to reduce the energy requirements

The new press has a smaller footprint and fewer parts which help to save space and cost.

SteadyPrint technology reduces the effects of bounce while printing graphics with hard edges due to its bearing arrangement, which is coupled with an algorithm using noise-cancelling technology.

Legacy Flexo said that SteadyPrint is now the only product in the market which uses this kind of technology that eliminates disturbances and provides real-time monitoring

Designed to meet the needs of the competitive printing industry, the Fusion flexographic printing press platforms are loaded with energy and time-saving features.

The Fusion flexographic printing press platforms help to reduce the energy requirements by using low power consumption components, designs, and operations.

PCMC regional sales manager Mike Shaw said: “We had the opportunity to service an existing customer based on first-hand experience with PCMC and the Fusion C.

“That speaks volumes about the Fusion C’s value and performance. We look forward to continuing a strong partnership with Legacy Flexo.”