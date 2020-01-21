New metallized range of high-substance paperboard for creative projects and luxury packaging

Lecta launches new metallized paperboard for luxury packaging. (Credit: Lecta)

Just over a year after introducing Diva Art into the market, Lecta expands the possibilities within the high-end packaging sector and other creative uses with its Diva Art Metal range of metallized paperboard products.

Available in substances of 250, 300 and 350 g/m2, the new Diva Art Metal paperboard offers outstanding finishing and converting properties, exceptional cracking resistance and perfect folding characteristics, and excellent printability in flexographic (solvent, UV and water-based), conventional offset and UV offset printing.

The extensive list of applications in which this range stands out includes: folders, brochures, postcards and greeting cards, cosmetic packaging, perfumes and premium beverages boxes.

Its launch also includes a swatch book under the brand slogan “Reveal your inner talent”. This catalog, along with the swatch books from the Diva Art and Diva Art Duo ranges, shows the Group’s wide range of products that offer new creative possibilities both for packaging and other graphic uses.

Diva Art Metal is an environmentally friendly product, manufactured with ECF (Elemental Chlorine Free) pulp and in accordance with ISO 14001 and EMAS environmental management standards, ISO 9001 quality standards and OHSAS 18001​​ occupational health and safety standards. It is also available with PEFC™ and FSC® Chain-of-Custody Forest Certifications upon request.

Source: Company Press Release