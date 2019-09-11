The three products are available with a wide variety of Adestor facestooks suitable for conventional, direct thermal and thermal transfer printing systems

Image: Lecta has launched new range of Adestor hot-melt adhesives. Photo: courtesy of Lecta.

Lecta is expanding its Adestor self-adhesive product portfolio with the launch of a new range of rubber-based Adestor Hot-Melt adhesives for excellent performance in these applications.

Initially, the new range comprises three adhesives: Adestor HM100 and Adestor HM300 for the food sector, specifically for labelling under chilled or frozen conditions, and Adestor HM200L, developed for labelling the most frequently used surfaces in logistics and retail applications.

Adestor HM100 and Adestor HM300 adhesives comply with food safety regulations and with Regulation (EC) No. 1935/2004 of the European Union on materials and articles intended to come into food contact.

The three products are available with a wide variety of Adestor facestooks suitable for conventional, direct thermal and thermal transfer printing systems.

With this launch, resulting from significant investment in the latest Hot-Melt adhesive production technology at its Almazán mill, Lecta has taken another step forward in its specialized multi-product offer in response to current market demands in these three sectors.

The entire Adestor range is manufactured under ISO 14001 and EMAS environmental management standards, ISO 50001 energy management system standard, ISO 9001 quality standard and OHSAS 18001 occupational health and safety standard. It is also available upon request with PEFC™ and FSC® Chain of Custody forest certification.

Source: Company Press Release