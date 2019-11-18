The consumers can test the new paper straw with 200ml cartons of Oasis 100% apple juice

Image: Lassonde and Tetra Pak have worked together to produce Oasis juice carton with a paper straw. Photo: courtesy of Lassonde Industries Inc.

Lassonde Industries has collaborated with Tetra Pak to produce a juice carton with a paper straw, as part of its sustainable efforts.

Claimed to be the first of its kind in North America, the 200ml Oasis juice carton with a paper straw has been commercialised, through replacing plastic straws.

The Oasis juice carton with a paper straw is exclusively available in 14 IGA grocery stores and 10 St-Hubert restaurants in Quebec

Lassonde is currently providing the new paper straw with 200ml cartons of Oasis 100% apple juice.

The company is exclusively providing the first edition of Oasis apple juice in 14 IGA grocery stores and 10 St-Hubert restaurants in Quebec.

Lassonde Industries president and chief operating officer Jean Gattuso said: “In the past few months, we have committed to finding sustainable solutions for making our containers more ecoresponsible.

“This initiative is a first step in that direction. Lassonde is the first North American juice manufacturer to test paper straws for this type of container, a food packaging innovation.”

Tetra Pak is said to be the first packaging firm to officially manufacture a paper straw in Europe for 200ml multi-layer shelf-stable (aseptic) cartons in this summer.

The paper straw has been produced by using FSC-certified paper that is recyclable, while the carton is mostly manufactured using paper.

Lassonde aims to eliminate plastic straws and launch 20% post-consumer recycled content in its packaging, as well as produce 100% recyclable packaging for all of its products by 2025.

The company works with governments, industry and associations to improve sorting and collection of recyclable materials.

Rôtisseries St-Hubert president Richard Scofield said: “Our chain of restaurants is delighted to participate in this test that aligns with our environmental position. St-Hubert has long been aware of the importance of ecoresponsible processes, initiatives that we hope will give the industry the incentive to adopt a similar approach.”

In April this year, Tetra Pak launched connected packaging platform to convert milk and juice cartons into interactive information channels, full-scale data carriers and digital tools.