This launch aims to support Lassonde's goal of using 50% post-consumer recycled content in its PET packaging by 2025

Oasis 300mL (Credit: CNW Group/Lassonde Industries Inc.)

Lassonde is proud to announce the launch of new bottles containing 25% post-consumer recycled plastic (rPET) for all its juice brands available in 300-mL portion-size packages in Canada.

This change affects all portion-size bottles manufactured by Lassonde for the retail market and the food service industry, including such well-known brands as Oasis, Allen’s, Fairlee and Fruité, and will be completed by end of June 2021. The bottles are made of 25% recycled food-grade polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin from post-consumer bottles.

This launch aims to support Lassonde’s goal of using 50% post-consumer recycled content in its PET packaging by 2025. “This initiative is the logical next step in our efforts to develop even more eco-friendly containers and promote the circular economy. It’s another step toward achieving our sustainable development goals,” says Jean Gattuso, President and Chief Operating Officer, Lassonde Industries Inc. As Claire Bara, Executive Vice-President and General Manager of

Lassonde Inc., points out, “This new initiative builds on the momentum initiated in 2020 with the launch of paper straws on KIJU juices and Simple Drop water offered in individually sized multi-layer containers.”

Sustainable development at Lassonde

This initiative aligns with the company’s vision of sustainable development. By 2025, Lassonde wants to find solutions for replacing plastic straws, introduce 50% post-consumer recycled content in its PET packaging and use 100% recyclable packaging for all of its products, while working together with governments, industry and associations to promote effective sorting and collection of recyclable materials.

Among its other environmental initiatives, Lassonde has made sustained efforts to reduce the weight of its packaging and decrease the amount of water used in its cooling and sanitization processes.

Source: Company Press Release