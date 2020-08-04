FCP offers custom case inserts for Pelican cases and crates as well as other custom packaging for aerospace and medical customers

Larson Packaging’s facility in Milpitas, California in US. (Credit: Larson Packaging Company)

Larson Packaging Company (LPC) has closed the acquisition of US-based First Class Packaging (FCP) for an undisclosed sum.

FCP is a Southern California-based packaging manufacturer and service provider. It offers custom case inserts for Pelican cases and crates as well as another custom industrial packaging for aerospace, medical and high tech customers.

Larson Packaging president Clementina Hoffman said: “We are excited to have the opportunity to acquire another packaging company that is so similar to ours in terms of product line, capabilities, culture, and customer attention.”

FCP to operate under ownership of Larson Packaging

The FCP team, which will remain in place, will continue to operate under the ownership of Larson Packaging. The firm will carry out operations as both First Class Packaging and Larson Packaging Company.

Hoffman added: “Clementina also points out that we continue to maintain our status as a woman and minority-owned business which is important to our aerospace and government customers.

“The combined companies are leaders in custom crating, Pelican case inserts, ATA cases, fabricated foam assemblies, and other custom industrial packaging.”

Larson said that the acquisition allows it to effectively serve customers throughout California as well as globally through its partners.

“This is a great fit for both of us, especially because FCP shares our commitment to design, quality and customer service. Our customers demand quality throughout their entire supply chain, including packaging,” Hoffman further noted.

In July this year, rigid food packaging solutions provider Anchor Packaging purchased US-based Panoramic.

Panoramic offers thermoformed rigid plastic products for use in fresh food applications such as bakery, produce, and confectionery for North American customers.

Additionally, the firm offers a stock line of products that include more than 500 rigid packaging options for the bakery, deli, confectionery, and produce markets.