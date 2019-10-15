LARQ is providing the new silicone-gripped bottles in four dual-tone colourways and two sizes

Image: LARQ, the world's first self-cleaning water bottle, introduces Movement Collection. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / LARQ.

US-based health and wellness brand LARQ has introduced a new collection of silicone-gripped bottles for the consumers.

The new collection, dubbed LARQ Bottle Movement, is available in four dual-tone colourways – white/coral, white/marine, black/vert, and black/onyx.

LARQ, which is claimed to be the world’s first self-cleaning water bottle, is providing the new collection in two sizes – 24 ounces and 32 ounces.

Details of the new LARQ Bottle Movement collection

The features of the new collection include premium food-grade silicone grip to prevent slips, lightweight build, high volume capacity and sporty aesthetic.

LARQ’s advanced technology will help reduce the use of single-use plastic and increase access to clean drinking water.

The patented UV-C LED technology will be used by the company to purify water and clean the inner surfaces of the bottle. The technology helps to eliminate harmful sources through a photochemical reaction.

LARQ bottle is said to eradicate up to 99.9999% of harmful and odour-causing bacteria and viruses at the touch of a button.

The UV-C light will emit in the 280nm range, which is the optimal wavelength of UV light to eradicate bacteria and viruses.

The company has avoided the use of BPA, BPS, and Phthalates in the construction of professional food-grade stainless steel bottle.

LARQ CEO and co-founder Justin Wang said: “As a result of the overwhelming success of the original LARQ Bottle, we’re excited to unveil the LARQ Bottle Movement, a collection celebrating a large group of our consumers who embrace a fitness-focused lifestyle while maintaining a desire to responsibly access clean drinking water on the go.

“We focused on what we could do to cater to these individuals, by enhancing the functionality through the bottle’s build and design–implementing a silicone grip, new sizing, lighter weight, and a sport-inspired look.”

