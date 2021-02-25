The acquisition enables Westcott Displays customers to access Landaal’s national service model and full range of packaging printing and converting capabilities

Landaal Packaging Systems has acquired Westcott Displays. (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay)

Landaal Packaging Systems, a provider of packaging products, supplies and services, has acquired US-based Westcott Displays for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Detroit, Michigan, Westcott Displays provides corrugated and folding carton boxes, custom point of purchase displays, and advanced design services.

Westcott Displays is said to be one of the country’s oldest and largest manufacturers of point of purchase displays.

Westcott Displays CEO Greg Campbell said: “We are excited that Landaal will be servicing our valued client list.

“We have worked with them over the past 10 years, so we know from experience that they are an innovative, forward-thinking company with an emphasis on uncompromising customer service.”

Landaal has focused on expanding its point of purchase display division over the past 10 years and acquiring Westcott Displays is a significant step into the next evolution of this division’s growth.

The acquisition also enables Westcott Displays customers to access Landaal’s national service model and a full range of packaging printing and converting capabilities.

Westcott Displays executive vice president George Chirillo will join the Landaal team to facilitate a smooth transition and seamless client service.

The Westcott Displays team, which will continue to serve customers under the Westcott Displays name, will be integrated into Landaal’s service model.

Landaal Packaging Systems president Robert Landaal said: “POP display is one of our core businesses, and with the acquisition of Westcott Displays’ assets Landaal is poised for even greater growth in this important segment.”

Landaal is a third-generation family-owned and operated multi-site corrugated packaging, 3rd party packaging, point of purchase display and full-service design company.