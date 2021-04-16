Alexia’s Organic Sweet Potato Fries and Alexia’s Organic Yukon Select Puffs will feature new packaging made from corn and potato starch

Lamb Weston launches sustainable biomaterial packaging that is partially made of potato starches, a byproduct of producing french fries. (Credit: Lamb Weston)

US-based potato processing company Lamb Weston has introduced new packaging made with corn and potato biomaterial, as part of its sustainable efforts.

Lamb Weston will offer its two Alexia brand products in the new sustainable packaging that features corn and potato starch.

Alexia’s Organic Sweet Potato Fries and Alexia’s Organic Yukon Select Puffs are the initial products that use plant-based packaging, which consists of a special seal.

The packaging partially consists of potato starches, a byproduct of producing french fries. It can be identified with a label on the front of the package, which indicates the package is partially made from plants.

The company stated that its packaging team spent two years collaborating to develop a durable and sustainable packaging alternative, as well as continue working to expand their sustainable packing efforts.

Lamb Weston innovation vice president Deb Dihel said: “Sustainability is a pillar of our packaging innovation strategy.

“By combining efforts with teams across the business we were able to create something innovative that will not only help reduce our carbon footprint, but also continue to deliver to our customers.”

GlobalData’s research is said to indicate that more than three in 10 US consumers believe environmentally friendly packaging material is a crucial driver of a purchase.

As per American Packaging Corporation, the environmental impact per annum of using a packaging substitute for the Alexia Organic Potato equates to 252 trash bags in landfill, 14,700 miles driven, 98 trees over 10 years, 750,000 phones charged and 14 barrels of oil.