Xeikon 3500 digital press is used by Labo Print to produce printed paper cups. (Credit: Xeikon)

Poland-based label printer Labo Print has expanded its business operations with the creation of a new department for the manufacturing of paper cups.

Xeikon 3500 digital press with dry toner technology will allow Labo Print to manufacture sustainable and personalised digitally printed paper cups as per consumer preferences.

Xeikon 3500 is suitable for printing on a range of board types

Xeikon 3500, which is a suitable press for labels and folding cartons, can be used to print on a range of board types.

Labo Print CEO and co-founder Krzysztof Fryc said: “We know that comprehensiveness and focus on quality are the two characteristics which Labo Print’s clients value most.

“These characteristics, combined with our team of experts, full transparency and professional resources, make even our most demanding clients see us as a trustworthy partner.”

The label section of Labo Print includes different equipment for the printing, die-cutting and finishing of labels. It had purchased Xeikon 3500 digital press at the end of 2018.

The company is implementing Xeikon dry toner technology for the printing of paper cups. It also applies graphic design provided by the company.

Labo Print provides a product line that covers both European packaging standards such as FEFCO and personalised packaging or cardboard boxes with flaps for secondary packaging.

The company has also created a box2send line that comprises cardboard envelopes, quick-folding cartons and rolled packaging for the e-commerce market.

Xeikon regional sales manager Michał Kuczkowski said: “Thanks to the versatility of the Xeikon digital press, Labo Print has the opportunity to create a brand-new department to manufacture paper cups in addition to label printing.

“Enquiries from companies wishing to discuss digital printing on cups, as well as printing on labels, small boxes and sachets, are most welcome.”

Recently, another Polish label printer Flexolabels has taken delivery of Xeikon 3300 digital label press to boost its business and meet customer demand amid the Covid-19 pandemic.