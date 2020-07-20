The investment in the new press comes as LabelPrint OÜ intends to expand its digital print services

Officials from Durst and LabelPrint OÜ. (Credit: Durst)

Estonia-based label converter LabelPrint OÜ has purchased new Tau RSCi single-pass UV inkjet label press from Durst.

LabelPrint OÜ has installed the new Tau RSCi press and became the first beta testing site for new single-pass UV inkjet press, Durst said.

The investment in the new press comes as LabelPrint OÜ intends to expand its digital print services for customer in beverage manufacturers, chemical and pharmaceutical industries. The firm has been using a Tau 330 press since the last five years.

LabelPrint OÜ committed to becoming a test site for the new RSCi press following successful completion of initial trials in late 2019.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the installation of the new press was postponed for three months.

LabelPrint OÜ owner Sten Sarap said: “This new press will mainly be used to transfer longer run flexo jobs onto a digital platform.

“It is too early to make big statements. However, we are very confident that this new press with its revolutionary print quality and high printing speed will help us to reduce production cost and improve lead times.

“And thanks to its amazing print quality it will help to innovate our business and make us more competitive.”

Tau RSCi press has printing speed of up to 100 linear m/min

With print widths of 330, 420 or 508mm and a printing speed of up to 100 linear m/min, the Tau RSCi press features high opacity white print mode for increased screen-like opacity and a high-speed white mode allowing high-speed printing at 80 linear m/min of all colours.

Sarap added: “As a company that provides high-quality sticker and print labels, the new Tau RSCi label press will be crucial in our mission to offer the shortest possible deadlines and competitive prices to meet customers’ individual requirements and needs.”

Last month, Spanish converter Etiquetas Rospil has invested in Durst Tau 330 RSC E press to replace the Tau 330 machine.