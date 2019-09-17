Labelink intends to boost its business with the acquisition of LABELIX

Image: Labelink intends to boost its business with the acquisition of LABELIX. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

It is with great pride that Labelink, one of Canada’s suppliers of printing solutions for the packaging industry, announces the acquisition of LABELIX. The Granby-based (Quebec) business strengthens Labelink’s competitive advantage for the benefit of current and future customers.

“This acquisition fits perfectly with our vision of transforming an industry that is all too often perceived as traditional. It is with this kind of investment that we are able to position ourselves as a true business partner for our clients who work in highly competitive markets by offering them innovative purchasing management solutions.” says Stéphen Bouchard, President of Labelink.

Since its debut in 2002, Labelix has established itself as a prominent player in Quebec and now has 80 employees. “We are delighted to join Labelink because we are united by the same passions: offer world-class customer service and give constant priority to the development of innovative and high-quality products,” explains Claude Bouffard.

Martin Vachon, Vice President, Business Development will continue to develop the sales strategy that made the success of the company. “It is with great enthusiasm that we are pooling our experiences and efforts to enable our clients to discover an enhanced offering of PSL labels, shrink sleeves, flexible packaging and RFID tags all manufactured under one roof. ” did he declared.

Source: Company Press Release