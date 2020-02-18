First MIS provider in the label industry able to import valuable HP Indigo digital press data from the jobs API feature in HP PrintOS Print Beat

ILS commissioned HP Indigo technology. (Credit: Label Traxx)

Label Traxx, the management information software (MIS) solution provider for the label converting industry, today announced it has completed integration with HP PrintOS Print Beat Jobs API. As a result, Label Traxx job costing analysis can capture information from HP Indigo presses to include in costing.

With the new Label Traxx collaboration, HP Indigo digital press users can connect Label Traxx to HPs PrintOS to access information captured by the HP Indigo press, including production time, ink and media usage captured by the HP Indigo press. The data fed from PrintOS Print Beat Jobs API is thereby included in the Label Traxx cost analysis to reach accurate job costing.

Label Traxx is the first MIS supplier in the label industry to have this integration with the cloud-based PrintOS.

“We finally have the remaining piece to the puzzle when it comes to post-production calculations for digitally-printed jobs,” said Ken Meinhardt, president of Label Traxx. “HP Indigo press users now have the real ‘actual’ data when it comes to comparing estimated ink, media and production time versus actual production.”

Innovative Labeling Solutions (ILS) in Hamilton, OH, has grown business significantly by utilizing HP Indigo technology, Label Traxx, and finishing from AB Graphic. “Label Traxx is now taking press data directly from our fleet of HP Indigo machines, giving us the most accurate shop floor data collection we have ever had before. We can be sure that our job costing calculations on profitability are accurate,” said Jay Dollries, owner.

“With the accelerating trend of short runs, automation is becoming key for label converters. Integration between HP Indigo and Label Traxx enables label converters not only to accurately perform job costing, but also to reduce touchpoints and simplify their production practices,” said Alon Bar-Shany, General Manager, HP Indigo.

HP PrintOS is a cloud-based print production operating system with web and mobile apps that help label and packaging manufacturers get more out of their HP presses while simplifying production. HP PrintOS – an open, secure cloud-based platform – makes it easy to manage print jobs from submission to shipment with partner collaboration.

Label Traxx and its new HP PrintOS Print Beat Jobs API integration will be demonstrated at Dscoop Edge in Orlando, March 29 – April 1, 2020.

Source: Company Press Release