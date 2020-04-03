Durst Tau 330 RSC E UV inkjet single-pass press has been designed specifically for small and medium converters

Officials with the Tau 330 RSC E press. (Credit: Durst)

Belgium-based converter Label Products has purchased Durst’s Tau 330 RSC E press as part of its organic expansion plan.

Purchased through Durst’s distributor Wifac, the Tau 330 RSC E UV inkjet single-pass press has been designed specifically for small and medium converters in the mid-tier market.

Durst’s Tau 330 RSC E press is made available with 330mm and 244mm print widths, and in 4-color or 4-color plus white configurations.

Label Products production manager Matthias Dhondt said: “With our spread of markets and a strong commercial presence in Belgium, the Netherlands and France we are going to benefit from that growth. Our investment in the Tau 330 RSC E plays a key role.”

Wifac is Durst’s distribution and service partner across BENELUX

Dhondt said that deal with Durst and its distribution and service partner Wifac is a complete package.

Dhondt further said: “The Durst Tau 330 RSC E immediately caught our attention, but we needed to undertake a thorough investigation of the market.

“At the end we opted for the Tau 330 RSC E because of its impressive print quality and productivity and have never looked back. It’s a complete package. Ultimately, it’s about the total cost of ownership. At first, we wondered whether we would have enough volume on the press, but that hasn’t been a problem.”

Label Products is engaged in producing labels and tags on four flexo and digital production machines.

Durst labels and package printing segment manager Helmuth Munter said: “Our Tau RSC platform is setting new benchmarks in growing numbers of markets for companies such as Label Products.”

Recently, Australian labels and sealing solutions provider Wagner Prestige Labels has purchased Durst’s Tau 330 RSC E press to boot its production capacity.