Image: Label Pack has selected the Edale FL3 press. Photo: courtesy of Edale UK Limited.

Based in Casablanca Morocco, Label Pack has selected the Edale FL3 as their next press investment.

The new FL3 is 430mm wide and has 6 print stations and also hosts Edale’s latest technology “EZ Reg” which is an automatic register set up and continuous register monitoring in X and Y direction. The press will be predominately used for labels and flexible packaging.

Othmane Lahlou-Mimi, Co -Owner of Label Pack commented, “After a lot of research Edale was the obvious choice. In terms of technology the FL3 is the most advanced in its class. The automation is a standard feature whereas a lot of other manufacturers have this as high priced options. The seven motors per print station allow for quick, easy and repeatable job recall.”

The press was sold through Edale’s agent Redagraph who covers Morocco, Tunisia & Algeria and West African Countries.

Reda Moukite, Redagraph, comments “We are very proud that Label Pack has chosen Edale among all vendors on the market. In addition to the superior benefits of the FL3, It proves that the combined efforts of Edale and his partner Redagraph are successful. It gives the trust to Label Pack to invest smartly and to embrace the promising future of labels and flexible packaging market in Morocco with serenity.

Source: Company Press Release