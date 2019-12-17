The EXPERT K5 2900mm vacuum metalliser will be commissioned at Ky Phat’s undisclosed facility in early 2020

Image: The Bobst’s EXPERT K5 machine with the AluBond process. Photo: courtesy of BOBST.

Vietnam-based packaging firm Ky Phat has purchased an EXPERT K5 metalliser from Switzerland-based Bobst to boost its operations.

Equipped with the AluBond process, the new EXPERT K5 2900mm vacuum metalliser is planned to be commissioned at Ky Phat’s undisclosed facility in the first quarter of 2020.

Ky Phat is engaged in producing food and beverage packaging films as well as pharmaceutical and speciality packaging films. It also supplies all types of CPP, PE and high barrier films for its customers.

Bobst said that the new machine has been purchased by Ky Phat primarily due to its ability to handle CPE film, which requires careful handling.

Ky Phat chairman Sec Nhin Ho said: “Due to demand from our customers for metallized CPE film, we are growing very quickly in this area and needed to expand our capacity to increase our production.

“BOBST are well known in the industry for their handling of heat sensitive films such as CPE and CPP and we were also very impressed with the AluBond process which will give our film an edge over our competitors. We look forward to the machine being installed and running in our factory.”

EXPERT K5’s heat management system allows better handling of more thermally sensitive materials

Optimised to handle the new generation of sustainable substrates such as CPE, the EXPERT K5 machine features a heat management system designed to better handle more thermally sensitive materials.

Bobst said: “Additionally the BOBST renowned winding mechanism incorporates a 6 drive system giving 3 independent tension control zones to produce a virtually wrinkle-free metallisation process and better handling of thinner substrates.”

The firm said that the machine’s AluBond process will allow Ky Phat to offer films with high adhesion levels and even higher barrier levels to its customers.

AluBond has is designed to offer increased metal bond strength and metal adhesion on the most commonly used substrates (PET, BOPP, CPP and PE) during aluminium vacuum metallization, Bobst noted.

When applied to CPP and BOPP films, the AluBond provides enhancement of oxygen (OTR) and water vapour (WVTR) barrier performance.