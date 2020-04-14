The Battery Bag prevents the lithium-ion battery thermal runaway propagation at the time of storage and transportation

KULR Technology signs new licensing agreement with Americase. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay.)

KULR Technology Group, a US-based producer of battery safety and thermal management technologies, has signed a new licensing agreement with Americase.

As per the terms of the agreement, Americase will use KULR’s passive propagation resistant (PPR) technology and will also source the core materials from KULR for producing its patent-pending Battery Bag.

The Battery Bag will prevent the lithium-ion battery thermal runaway propagation at the time of storage and transportation.

KULR CEO Michael Mo said: “Together, KULR and Americase are bringing the latest battery safety technology used by NASA on the International Space Station to mass commercial markets.

“We are very excited to partner with the industry leader, Americase, to achieve another milestone in bringing our space-proven technology to broad commercial battery markets.”

Americase creates return packaging for damaged or defective lithium batteries

The Flame Proof Recovery Packaging, which is developed and produced by Americase, is used in about 70% of Damaged, Defective, or Recalled (DDR) battery deliveries in the industry.

The deliveries include the recall of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 in 2016 and the recalls for virtually every manufacturer of consumer electronics.

Americase provides lithium battery transportation and storage solutions for large format batteries to automotive companies.

KULR Technology said that NASA has utilised its PPR solution to protect laptop computers onboard the International Space Station last year.

The firm has partnered with and is developing PPR solutions for a variety of government, military, research, and consumer applications.

Americase CEO Robby Kinsala said: “I believe KULR is one of the most advanced innovators of PPR technology, improving safety during shipment and storage of lithium-ion batteries — especially for those with higher safety concerns created by manufacturing defects, physical damage, or exposure to specific elements such as heat or moisture.”

Recently, Samsung has unveiled its plans to launch new eco-friendly packaging for its Lifestyle TV product portfolio.