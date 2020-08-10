Pulp Moulded Products (PMP) will develop a low-cost, single-use mask using the low-carbon footprint fibres that will be supplied by Kruger

Kruger and PMP partner to develop biodegradable mask prototype. (Credit: leo2014 from Pixabay.)

Canadian paper and paperboard recycling company Kruger has collaborated with Pulp Moulded Products (PMP) to produce a prototype of biodegradable masks.

As part of the partnership, PMP will develop a low-cost, single-use mask using the low-carbon footprint fibres which will be supplied by Kruger.

The eco-friendly disposable mask will be made from Kruger’s KruPulp, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-compliant and Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified pulp. It is developed for non-front line workers and civilians.

Kruger global sustainability and biomaterials vice-president Maxime Cossette said: “Kruger is very proud to contribute to the collective effort against Covid-19 by helping PMP bring to the market this innovative product entirely sourced in Canada and made from a renewable resource.

“Thanks to our high-quality low-carbon-footprint pulp, the masks will have the lowest environmental impact possible.”

The face masks are suitable for industrial and commercial settings

KruPulp includes locally and responsibly sourced recycled or virgin fibres that are converted into pulp through an optimised, energy-efficient process in a facility.

The facility uses renewable power that includes hydroelectricity and biomass steam plants.

Kruger said that the economical, recyclable and compostable moulded face masks are suitable for industrial and commercial applications.

They can be used in public venues, production plants, service industries, sporting venues, public markets and public transit where social distancing is not possible.

In May last year, the Government of Canada has provided C$13.8m in funding to Kruger for the recycled paper project in Brompton, Quebec.

The investment was made through the Strategic Innovation Fund and will support Kruger’s investment of more than C$27.5m.