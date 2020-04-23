CirKular+ products help to provide multi-resin compatibilisation and performance enhancement in a range of applications

CirKular+ products enable a holistic approach to the plastic product life cycle and the circular economy. (Credit: PRNewswire / Kraton Corporation)

Kraton, a sustainable producer of speciality polymers and biobased products, has introduced new CirKular+ product line for plastics upcycling and circular economy.

The new product line has been designed to provide a comprehensive approach to the plastic product life cycle and the circular economy.

CirKular+ products are said to provide multi-resin compatibilisation, as well as performance enhancement in a range of applications.

The applications include PCR and industrial plastic recycling streams, bioplastics and flexible product design using a combination of virgin and recycled plastic materials.

CirKular+ fully reprocessable additives help to reuse recycled plastic via upcycling of PCR and industrial waste streams

CirKular+ fully reprocessable additives, which will serve as a cost-efficient solution, allow to reuse recycled plastic via the upcycling of PCR and industrial waste streams.

The products include typically non-compatible materials and difficult-to-recycle engineering polymers.

In addition, the PCR polyolefin modification with CirKular+ additives helps to improve mechanical properties and design recyclability, helping to apply a mono-material approach to substitute a combination of polyolefins used with other less recyclable resins.

Kraton global marketing senior director Bob Hall said: “Our CirKular+ additive products enable us to meet increasing consumer demand, performance requirements and emerging regulations for circular plastics solutions – from end product design recyclability to cost efficiency.

“They will allow us to support the plastic value chain’s mission to reduce virgin plastic use while increasing product recyclability and post-consumer resin (PCR) content.”

Kraton produces speciality polymers and biobased products from pine wood pulping co-products. Its polymers are used in a range of applications such as adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, lubricants, medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing.

Recently, UK-based chemical company Ineos has collaborated with Plastic Energy for the development of an advanced plastic recycling facility.