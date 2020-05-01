The REvolution rosin ester technology enables to develop biobased products with light colour and oxidative stability

Kraton has introduced Revolution rosin ester technology for biobased products. (Credit: LiesbethStemkens from Pixabay)

Kraton, a provider of specialty polymers and biobased products, has introduced new REvolution rosin ester technology for biobased products.

The company has also announced the launch of new Sylvalite along with the REvolution rosin ester technology.

The REvolution rosin ester technology facilitates the development of biobased products with light color and oxidative stability.

Kraton applies the next-generation technology for the development of sustainable materials, including Sylvalite 2100 Rosin Ester Tackifier and Sylvalite 9100 Rosin Ester Tackifier.

The biobased tackifiers can be used in a range of applications such as packaging and labels

Sylvalite 2100 Rosin Ester Tackifier has been developed using REvolution rosin ester technology to deliver a quality biobased resin with lighter colour and improved stability.

Sylvalite 9100 Rosin Ester Tackifier, which has also been using rosin ester technology, enables to deliver light initial colour and advanced stability. It is said to be a viable biobased tackifier for premium hot-melt adhesives applications.

Kraton biobased tackifiers are claimed to be the preferred chemistry for hot-melt systems as they deliver better performance on various substrates.

The biobased tackifiers can be used in a range of applications such as packaging, labels and flooring adhesives.

Kraton adhesives marketing director Peter Migchels said: “Our REvolution rosin ester technology offers a major step-change for manufacturers looking to achieve light, stable hot-melt formulations with high biobased content.

“We believe it offers the best-in-class rosin ester technology and enables our customers to achieve their sustainability goals.”

Recently, Kraton has introduced new CirKular+ product line for plastics upcycling and circular economy.

The new product line has been designed to provide a comprehensive approach to the plastic product life cycle and the circular economy.

Kraton is engaged in the production of specialty polymers and biobased products derived from pine wood pulping co-products.

The company’s polymers can be used in a range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, lubricants, medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications.