The fibre-based microwavable cup, which is being tested, will be used to provide a new Kraft Mac & Cheese Shapes variety later this year

Kraft Mac & Cheese recyclable fibre-based cup. (Credit: Business Wire)

Kraft Mac & Cheese, a brand of Kraft Heinz, has said that it is developing and testing the first recyclable fibre-based microwavable cup, as part of its sustainable efforts.

Upon completion of the testing, the cheese brand is planning to introduce a new Kraft Mac & Cheese Shapes variety using the new cup and design by the end of this year.

At present, the fibre-based microwavable cup is being tested whether it is microwave-safe or not. The sustainable cup uses the new direct print technology to eliminate the plastic label.

The company has transitioned from plastic to fibre to minimise plastic use, as well as to be both recyclable and compostable in industrial composting facilities.

Kraft stated that it is working with outside partners to certify and integrate the suitable recycling labelling to help consumers know exactly what to do with the packaging after having their meal.

Kraft Heinz marketing director Matt Carpenter said: “Consumers are at the heart of everything we do and we know they’re looking for more sustainable packaging options without sacrificing the convenience or taste they love from Kraft Mac & Cheese.

“In our journey to develop our first recyclable fibre-based microwavable Kraft Mac & Cheese cup, it was critical to partner with fans who share our passion. Their invaluable feedback is helping to create packaging solutions with both today’s consumer and future generations in mind.”

The new product supports Kraft Heinz’s sustainable practices, which include a commitment of using 100% recyclable, reusable or compostable packaging by 2025.

In 2018, Kraft Heinz first pledged to make 100% of its packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025 to support the move toward a circular economy.