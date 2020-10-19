The Kodak Flexcel NX Ultra technology has been installed at its facility located in Ditzingen, near Stuttgart in south-west Germany

Köstlin Prepress invests in Miraclon’s Kodak Flexcel NX Ultra technology. (Credit: Miraclon.)

German pre-press services provider Köstlin Prepress Services has invested in Miraclon’s Kodak Flexcel NX Ultra technology to expand its range of flexo plate-making solutions.

The company, which provides a broad portfolio of flexographic printing options and photopolymer sleeves, has installed the new machine at its facility located in Ditzingen, near Stuttgart in south-west Germany.

According to Miraclon, the production of Kodak Flexcel NX Plates accounted for about 60% of all flexo plates produced at Köstlin Prepress Services.

Flexcel NX Ultra Solution can prepare a press-ready plate within one hour

The fast, clean and consistent, Flexcel NX Ultra Solution provides the ability to prepare a high-performance, press-ready plate in less than an hour in a solvent-free and VOC-free space.

It uses the patented Kodak Ultra Clean Technology and makes water-based plate-making for high-performance, industry-leading flexo.

In 2013, Köstlin Prepress Services installed the Flexcel NX Wide 4260 System to meet the demand for Flexcel NX Plates.

Miraclon stated that the system now joins Flexcel NX Ultra Solution, which combines all of the quality and performance benefits of the Flexcel NX System with solvent-free, VOC-free, water-based processing of the flexo plates.

Köstlin Prepress Services managing director Marc Talmon Gros said: “Flexcel NX Ultra will help us systematically reduce our solvent consumption and produce plates in a more environmentally friendly way.

“Added to that, the Flexcel NX Ultra Solution will give us even more flexibility and enable our printers to get the plates much faster, which is a big advantage in many situations.”

The Kodak Flexcel Solution is claimed to provide customers with high quality, improved cost efficiency, better productivity and best-in-class results.

In October last year, Miraclon has officially opened its new flexo plate manufacturing line, named ‘Gemini’, in Weatherford, Oklahoma.