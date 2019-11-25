Vitra/Creavit has expertise in film conversion for packaging applications in thin-film packaging, labels on rolls and small-sized bags

Image: Korozo has acquired majority stake in Vitra and Creavit. Photo: courtesy of Tumisu from Pixabay.

Turkey-based Korozo Group has purchased a majority interest in Belgium-based Vitra and Creavit (Rask) to expand its presence in the region.

Established in 1935 and based in Antwerp of Belgium, Vitra/Creavit has expertise in the film conversion for packaging applications in thin-film packaging, labels on rolls and small-sized bags.

Vitra produces packaging materials for multiple end-use markets

Vitra is involved in the production of packaging materials for multiple end-use markets, including bakery, confectionery, snacks, protein and beverages.

Located in Antwerp, the company’s advanced manufacturing facility features both flexographic and rotogravure technologies

Creavit is said to be the high qualified in-house design and pre-press department of Vitra.

Korozo said that the acquisition will take the company one step closer to becoming one of the top 10 packaging manufacturers in Europe.

Korozo Group CEO Filip Lens said: “We believe that the combined expertise, experience and diversity of our colleagues from different cultures and nations will make Korozo stronger and more agile.

“With footprint in Belgium, Korozo will be closer to its clients in Europe and enable to accelerate supply, offer faster after sales services, and if needed, develop contingency plans to deal with emergencies. I am confident that the acquisition will be beneficial both for Korozo and for our business partners, who we consider to be part of the Korozo family.”

Established in 1973, Korozo is a major industrial company that manufactures and markets flexible packaging and film products to more than 90 countries across the world.

The company operates one of the largest manufacturing facilities in the Middle East and Europe with a production capacity of more than 123 tonnes.

With nine factories in Turkey, Korozo has production, sales and distribution offices in the UK, Germany, France and Russia.

