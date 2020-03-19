The KM-1 provides a unique combination of capabilities to benefit DS Graphics/Universal Wilde’s customers. Its use of UV ink allows for printing on almost and standard paper stock, on sheets up to 23” x 29.5 and up to 24 pt., enable almost any digital application

Konica Minolta recently installed one of its AccurioJet KM-1 LED UV Inkjet Presses at DS Graphics/Universal Wilde’s Lowel facility (Credit: Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc)

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to provide their customers with state-of-the-art technology to grow their businesses and offer high quality, personalized printing solutions. The company, along with customer DS Graphics/Universal Wilde, is pleased to announce the installation of an AccurioJet KM-1 LED UV Inkjet Press at the company’s Lowell, MA facility.

“This represents the start of a significant investment strategy to upgrade and expand the services we can offer to our clients,” said Jeff Pallis, CEO of DS Graphics/Universal Wilde. “We pride ourselves on having one of the largest and most diversified digital offerings in the industry, and the KM-1 significantly adds to it.”

Chris Wells, EVP Marketing and Optimization adds, “This device allows our clients to continue to enjoy the benefits of a digital print strategy such as increased relevance, improved marketing results and agile response times, while overcoming some of the very real historic limitations of the strategy. The KM-1 specifically solves the four most common problems our clients face: durability in the postal stream, expanded sizes, efficient multi-page production and cost reduction.”

The KM-1 provides a unique combination of capabilities to benefit DS Graphics/Universal Wilde’s customers. Its use of UV ink allows for printing on almost and standard paper stock, on sheets up to 23” x 29.5 and up to 24 pt., enable almost any digital application. In addition, a wide range of synthetics are printable, allowing for special applications such as backlit signage and membership cards.

“Konica Minolta is proud to partner with DS Graphics/Universal Wilde, a leader in the printing industry,” said Bill Troxil, Senior Vice President, Strategic Business Development, Konica Minolta. “Their decision to invest in the AccurioJet KM-1 demonstrates their confidence that LED UV inkjet technology is the way of the future, providing the highest quality and a wider array of substrates to serve their customers’ needs.”

Source: Company Press Release