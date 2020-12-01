AccurioPress C4080 Series include extensive inline finishing options, real-time automated quality adjustments and streamlined workflows

Konica Minolta launches AccurioPress C4080 Series. (Credit: Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe GmbH.)

Konica Minolta has announced the launch of a new line of versatile colour digital production presses, the AccurioPress C4080 Series. These combine the outstanding quality and performance of previous models with additional features and options to help customers further adapt to changing market requirements and develop new revenue streams.

As a successor to the AccurioPress C3080 Series, the fully configured entry-level presses provide infinite production possibilities to rethink graphical communication. The new capabilities of the AccurioPress C4080 Series include extensive inline finishing options, real-time automated quality adjustments and streamlined workflows that seamlessly integrate into software applications.

The AccurioPress C4080 running at 81 pages per minute, AccurioPress C4070 (71ppm) and the AccurioPrint C4065 (66 ppm) are respective successors to the C3080, C3070 and C3070L versions. With deliveries starting now, the AccurioPress C4080 Series provide an easy transition into digital printing and include important new features that enable ready-made print products for commercial printers and CRDs with high volume demands.

The AccurioPress C4080 Series offer comprehensive media processing and provide improved thick paper support for a wide variety of media types, including embossed and coated paper up to 360gsm in simplex and duplex. The press processes sheets of 1300mm paper length in simplex and 864mm in duplex print mode. A new optional media sensor estimates paper weight and type, while an envelope print function and support for embossed paper applications are part of the standard package.

A wide range of finishing and other functions are also offered in addition to booklet making, stapling, perfect binding and wire binding. Konica Minolta’s TU-510, the world’s first inline cutting finisher, successfully introduced with the AccurioPress C14000 high-volume production printer, is now available for the AccurioPress C4080 Series. The TU-510 is a four-edge trimmer and creaser that allows full bleed finishing support for banners, booklets, direct mail and dedicated business card cutting options.

The machines feature a simple setup, reliable paper path and productivity of up to 4,399 A4 pages per hour together with automated image stability. Up to 700 possibilities to configure the AccurioPress C4080 Series make sure you get the options required exactly for your daily work.

The Konica Minolta exclusive IQ-501 Intelligent Quality Care delivers automatic and real-time colour and registration adjustment and the creation of profiles without the need of specialised skills. This reduces input time and errors.

Other simply efficient capabilities include automated engine linearisation, automated duplex registration, automated profiling, and a purge function. The AccurioPress C4080 Series also use Konica Minolta’s advanced colour processing technology Screen-Enhancing Active Digital Process (S.E.A.D). This combines an array of technical innovations to guarantee exceptional colour reproduction at top speed.

Konica Minolta offers its own controllers with the IC-609 for the AccurioPress C4080 and AccurioPress C4070, and the IC-607 for the C4065. Other third-party controllers are the IC-419 Internal Fiery Image Controller or the external IC-317 Fiery Image Controller. The AccurioPress 4080 Series also benefit from the AccurioPro Suite, Konica Minolta’s powerful suite of digital solutions for professional printing, one of the industry’s most versatile and powerful tool to optimise print operations and workflows.

The AccurioPress C4080 Series is an important pillar in our expanding portfolio of production printers. The possibilities are endless. Anything from two-sided banner printing, professional finishing opportunities and the highest quality and productivity, as well as real-time automated quality adjustments, fully integrated workflows, and so much more.

Ines Wennemann, Production Printing Manager, Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe

“We help shape ideas for our customers in a partnership approach, as we continue to advance within commercial and other print markets. The world of work constantly evolves, and we help our customers with imaginative approaches and innovative technologies such as our AccurioPress C4080 Series. It’s time to rethink what’s possible.” Ines Wennemann said.

Source: Company Press Release