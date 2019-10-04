Esko digital cutters and cutting tables, the Kongsberg series, are versatile devices built with user-friendly operation, enhanced workflow productivity, and safety in mind

Image: The Kongsberg X Series. Photo: courtesy of Konica Minolta Business Solutions.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce its new distribution partnership with Esko. As part of the agreement, Konica Minolta will act as a Canadian distributor of Esko’s Kongsberg line of digital cutters and workflow automation hardware solutions.

Headquartered in Gent, Belgium, Esko is a global supplier of award-winning flatbed wide format cutters and workflow automation technology. They have also received industry recognition for their packaging solution applications. Esko digital cutters and cutting tables, the Kongsberg series, are versatile devices built with user-friendly operation, enhanced workflow productivity, and safety in mind. The company also offers a series of automation hardware options including an automatic board feeder and stacker, as well a robotic material handler designed to load and unload directly to and from a pallet without operator involvement.

“Esko is an industry leader and innovator, and we’re pleased to now call them a partner of Konica Minolta,” said Chris Dewart, President and CEO, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. “Esko digital cutters and cutting tables should be of particular interest to our customers in the wide format and packaging spaces, as these devices have the potential to greatly enhance the productivity of their operations.”

Brad Leonard, VP Sales, Digital Finishing at Esko, added: “We see a huge growth potential in the wide format business in Canada and the Kongsberg tables and software will be an excellent complement to the Konica Minolta Canada solutions. We look forward to building a strong market presence, with our joint solutions, in Canada.”

The Esko product portfolio will offer enhanced value to users of Konica Minolta’s state-of-the-art AccurioWide 160 and 200 wide format printers. The AccurioWide series of printers are hybrid devices which print on both flexible and rigid substrates, allowing for the production of everything from traditional sign and display applications to more niche applications (including printing directly to metals, plastics, wood, and glass).

Source: Company Press Release