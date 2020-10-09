The Flexo Printing Unit comprises an unwinder, web guide, a complete flexo printing station, UV curing system, an output NIP and a touch control panel

AccurioLabel 230 + Flexo Printing Unit paper path picture. (Credit: Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe GmbH)

Konica Minolta has today announced the launch of a new optional Flexo Printing Unit for its AccurioLabel presses to enable inline production of white and other colours. First unveiled as an overprinting unit at Labelexpo just over a year ago, the retrofit option will enable label-converters to advance their digital solutions.

Developed with Konica Minolta’s manufacturing partner in Europe, Danish company Grafisk Maskinfabrik A/S (GM), the Flexo Printing Unit can be retrofitted to the Konica Minolta original AccurioLabel 190 or AccurioLabel 230 (launched in September last year) toner label presses.

Following successful trials, a new Flexo Printing Unit is now also commercially available. It will target label converters who are looking for a complete hybrid solution to complement high-end digital printing systems.

The AccurioLabel Flexo Printing Unit uses standard flexo inks. In combination with the already available overprint sensor kit, it provides perfectly registered inline overprinting of white or any other colour, which will open doors to a wider range of print applications such as printing on clear substrates.

The Flexo Printing Unit comprises an unwinder, web guide, a complete flexo printing station, UV curing system, an output NIP and a touch control panel. The new option is smoothly integrated into the AccurioLabel operational concept in order to maintain its ease-of-use.

All AccurioLabel presses also benefit from AccurioPro Label Impose software that works seamlessly and provides optimised media usage, avoiding potential waste of label substrates. Easy to use, it enables operators to handle many prepress tasks from one central control station.

Edoardo Cotichini, Team Manager Industrial Printing, Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe, said: “The label printing market is considered as one of the main market segments that will grow in the future. And this year alone, almost half of the narrow web label installations will be digital.”

“The introduction of our optional Flexo Printing Unit is a new way of looking at hybrid technology. It’s been driven by market demands and we are looking forward to further growing our market share in labels – a market we only entered five years ago but have now sold over 500 label machines – and industrial print in general. Working closely with our customers in a partnership approach, we will also help them to rethink what’s possible. The march of digital production is unstoppable.

Edoardo Cotichini, Team Manager Industrial Printing, Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe GmbH

Source: Company Press Release