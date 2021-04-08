This combi-folding machine, designed for full-size B1 and smaller sheet sizes, is well suited to the commercial print market and is ideal for high-precision, fast production of all types of general commercial applications

Komori America marks one-year anniversary of MBO Group acquisition with special edition folder. (Credit: Komori Corporation)

Komori America announced today that MBO will be offering a new MBO K32-KSE Combi Buckle/Knife Folder to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Komori’s acquisition of MBO Post Press Solutions. “KSE” in the machine name stands for “Komori Special Edition” and it is available at special pricing for a limited time only, now through August 31, 2021.

This combi-folding machine, designed for full-size B1 and smaller sheet sizes, is well suited to the commercial print market and is ideal for high-precision, fast production of all types of general commercial applications. It is a perfect fit alongside Komori’s high-performance offset presses.

The K32-KSE anniversary edition comes with a comprehensive equipment package. The machine can fold common 25″ x 38″ sheets up to 13,755 sheets per hour, approximately twice as fast as legacy folding machines, to help printers keep pace with Komori’s presses. It is available in two configurations: fully automated or manual.

Both versions come equipped with a palletized feeder with the latest Vacujet feed head, M1 Advanced Control with touchscreen controls for fast makeready and Remote Access Software (RAS) with complimentary remote maintenance service included. Customers can choose the model and options that best fit their production requirements. Both models have been designed for maximum productivity and reliability to help eliminate bottlenecks in post-press processing and to meet customers’ quality expectations and increasingly short deadlines.

“The K32-KSE is a perfect example of the strength of the integration of our two companies and our commitment to continue to bring integrated solutions to our customers that support an enhanced production environment,” stated Mark Milbourn, executive vice president at Komori America.

Because this is a limited-time offer, print providers interested in adding this advanced folder are advised to contact their local district sales manager for more information.

Source: Company Press Release