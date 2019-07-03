US-based private equity firm Kohlberg has acquired healthcare packaging firm Nelipak for an undisclosed sum.

Image: Kohlberg has acquired US firm Nelipak Healthcare Packaging. Photo: courtesy of Tumisu from Pixabay.

Based in Cranston of Rhode Island, Nelipak is involved in the designing, development and manufacturing of rigid healthcare packaging for the medical device and pharmaceutical industries.

Nelipak Healthcare Packaging is a trade name of Nelipak. The company offers custom designed thermoformed packaging for class II and class III medical devices, and pharma drug delivery products.

Kohlberg partner Seth Hollander said: “A business with Nelipak’s global market position represents a unique investment opportunity. We look forward to supporting Mike and his team as they continue to execute their plan for organic and M&A-driven growth, while continuing to provide their customers with best-in-class service.”

With the support of its in-house design, development, prototyping, manufacturing and quality teams, the company produces medical trays and blisters, surgical procedure trays, pharmaceutical handling trays and custom built sealing machines.

The healthcare packaging firm, which employs more than 800 people, operates seven production facilities, of which five are located in the Americas and two in Europe.

Nelipak operates facilities in Cranston of Rhode Island, Whitehall of Pennsylvania, Phoenix of Arizona, Humacao of Puerto Rico and San Jose of Costa Rica, as well as Venray of Netherlands and Galway of Ireland.

The firm serves a range of medical and pharmaceutical market segments, including vascular, cardiology, orthpaedics, oncology, ophthalmic, drug delivery, diagnostics, respiratory, diabetes, wound care, blood management and stem cell.

Nelipak president and CEO Mike Kelly said: “Kohlberg is committed to investing in Nelipak to make us an even stronger organization with additional capabilities to offer our customers around the world.

“With our global locations, world class design team, modern cleanroom manufacturing, strong sales organization and experienced management team, Nelipak is well positioned to take advantage of growth opportunities in the market.”

Based in Mount Kisco of New York, Kohlberg has completed 76 platform investments and nearly 200 add-on acquisitions since its launch in 1987.