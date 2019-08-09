The combined company will operate under the Nelipak Healthcare Packaging brand

Image: Kohlberg has completed acquisition of Bemis Healthcare Packaging Europe. Photo: courtesy of Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.

Nelipak’s owner Kohlberg & Company has completed the acquisition of Bemis Healthcare Packaging Europe from Amcor’s flexible packaging business unit.

In June this year, Kohlberg first signed an agreement to acquire Bemis Healthcare Packaging Europe for $394m (£309.5m), which has facilities in Clara of Ireland, Derry of Northern Ireland and Elsham of the UK.

The facilities generate annual sales of around €170m (£133.5m) from the sale of flexible packaging for certain healthcare products.

Kohlberg partner Seth Hollander said: “The Bemis acquisition provides a unique opportunity to create global scale and diversification across complementary product offerings.”

Bemis Healthcare Packaging Europe to merge with Nelipak

Kohlberg will merge the acquired business with Nelipak, a healthcare packaging firm purchased by the company in July this year. The combined entity will operate under the name of Nelipak Healthcare Packaging.

The deal is in line with the European Commission’s (EC) condition, which allowed Amcor to complete the acquisition of the US-based flexible packaging firm Bemis.

Based in Cranston of Rhode Island, Nelipak is engaged in the manufacturing of custom-designed rigid healthcare packaging used for class II and class III medical devices, and pharma drug delivery products.

William Blair & Company acted as financial advisor and Goodwin Procter served as legal counsel to Amcor, while Lincoln International acted as financial advisor and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison served as legal counsel to Kohlberg and Nelipak.

Nelipak president and CEO Mike Kelly said: “We are excited about the addition of the Bemis European Healthcare Packaging business, a great organization with outstanding people and tremendous capabilities and we proudly welcome the team to Nelipak.

“We will leverage the unique capabilities of both organizations to delight our customers with innovative designs, world class quality, and excellent service. This will significantly enhance Nelipak’s capabilities with the addition of flexible packaging alternatives for our global customers.”