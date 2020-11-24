The new press will help the company to focus more on the growth market of flexible and extensible film and digital presses

Exemplary picture of the RotaJET. (Credit: Koenig & Bauer AG)

German printing press manufacturer Koenig & Bauer has concluded a cooperation agreement to further develop RotaJET press for digitally printed flexible and extensible film applications.

The company is developing the new press to focus more on the growth market of flexible and extensible film and digital presses.

The new press, which will be developed based on the RotaJET, is expected to begin production of the digitally printed flexible and extensible film in 2021.

Koenig & Bauer board member Christoph Müller said: “Our RotaJET is already well established on the market when it comes to paper applications and decor printing.

“As the next step, we now want to venture further into digital printing on flexible and extensible films together with one of the top global players in this field.”

Featuring a maximum web width of 1,380mm, the new press will hold the potential to print on both sides of films with a thickness between 0.12mm and 0.3mm.

The press will facilitate the printing of spot colours such as white or metallic colours in an inkjet process.

Müller further added: “With our partner, the new press and its water-based inks, we will be in an even better position to promote sustainability, and plan to change the face of the market with digital print for a flexible and extensible film aimed at providing improved colour precision and additional printing options.”

In July this year, Koenig & Bauer introduced a new medium-format Rapida 106 X sheetfed offset press for industrial printing applications.

Designed for the medium format 740 × 1060mm, the automated printing system features glass side panels and a new touchscreen operating concept.