Image: The CorruCUT dice-cutter will be installed at Klingele’s Delmenhorst plant in Germany. Photo: courtesy of Koenig & Bauer AG.

Klingele Group, a manufacturer of corrugated base paper and corrugated cardboard packaging, and printing machines manufacturer Koenig & Bauer have completed factory acceptance testing for its newly developed CorruCUT high board line rotary die-cutter prototype.

The testing follows completion of redesigning by Koenig & Bauer of the highly productive six-colour machine for Klingele to meet the specific market and production demands of the corrugated board industry.

Klingele is planning to install and commission the CorruCUT die-cutter at its Delmenhorst plant in Lower Saxony, Germany.

Klingele Group managing partner Dr Jan Klingele said: “Koenig & Bauer has implemented the concept and technical innovations very well. The results that we have now seen in Würzburg have impressed us.”

Koenig & Bauer executive board member Christoph Müller said: “In the last two years, we have continuously built up a new team and consistently worked on the development of the machine.”

Designed to offer enhanced print quality, the new machine is planned to be used by Klingele to target market segments with high demands in terms of the print image and process reliability in packaging.

The new CorruCUT die-cutter offers high accuracy in printing and die-cutting while significantly reducing waste and increasing resource efficiency.

With a working width of 2.80m and a feed rate of 12,000 units per hour, the CorruCUT is claimed to be extremely efficient and enables the easy production of large packaging and displays, Koenig & Bauer said.

The machine features rollerless infeed which ensures the sheets of corrugated board are fed gently into the machine to protect the material while the vacuum roll handling ensures a significant reduction in wear, thus offering less machine downtime and lower costs for spare parts.

With Klingele as an exclusive partner, Koenig & Bauer seeks to increase its commitment in a growing market for corrugated board converting machines.

Klingele has initially ordered the new CorruCUT high board line rotary die-cutter from Koenig & Bauer in 2018.