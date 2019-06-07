In response to the ever-increasing demand for flexible packaging in Asia, Koenig & Bauer Flexotecnica has further expanded its sales capacities. Industrial solution provider, Rieckermann, will in future be assuming responsibility for sales activities in Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Image: Koenig & Bauer Flexotecnica has expanded sales network in Southeast Asia. Photo: courtesy of Koenig & Bauer AG.

“Through the cooperation with Rieckermann, we now have an experienced partner at our side on the Asian market,” says Dr. Peter Lechner, managing director of Koenig & Bauer Flexotecnica.

“I am certain that the very good local network will help us to be even more successful in Southeast Asia.” The two companies finalised their cooperation agreement at this year’s Chinaplas trade fair in Guangzhou. “Koenig & Bauer Flexotecnica offers precisely what more and more Asian customers are demanding – high quality, a broad product portfolio and environment-friendly technologies,” says Kristian Rieck, Rieckermann’s Director of Plastic and Converting. Flexible packaging is the fastest growing sector of the consumer and industrial packaging market.

Rieckermann is a reliable service and technology provider for industrial production and processes. Since 1892, Rieckermann has built its expertise and established its core competence in selected markets and industries, such as pharmaceuticals, plastics and converting, and food processing.

It is a privately-owned family business, which develops and realize customized, high-quality solutions along the whole value chain for a range of international customers, focusing on Asia and the Middle East. The company is currently represented by 750 employees based at 26 offices in 19 countries from Europe to the Middle East, and all over Asia.

Rieckermann’s comprehensive range of services include:

Consultancy, Engineering & Project Management

Machinery, Equipment & Industrial Plants

Technical Services

Source: Company Press Release