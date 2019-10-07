The partnership expansion was agreed at the Koenig & Bauer production facility in Tavazzano near Milan within the framework of presentation of the new Evo XC

Image: The newly developed Evo XC from Koenig & Bauer. Photo: courtesy of Koenig & Bauer AG.

Following the successful start to cooperation with Rieckermann in the markets Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines, the partnership is being expanded to include also Korea with immediate effect.

Rieckermann will similarly be taking over exclusive sales responsibility for the Vietnamese market from 1st November.

“To further improve our proximity to customers on the Southeast Asian markets, we have decided to deepen our cooperation with the experienced industrial solutions provider Rieckermann,” says Dr. Peter Lechner, CEO at Koenig & Bauer Flexotecnica.

“That is an important milestone on the road to successful participation in the constantly growing market for flexible packaging in the future.”

The partnership expansion was agreed at the Koenig & Bauer production facility in Tavazzano near Milan within the framework of presentation of the new Evo XC.

“In addition to the Evo XD and XG, we were able to gain a first-hand impression of the new very compact and highly productive 8-colour CI flexo press. We are convinced that the Evo XC will be very much in demand in Asia,” says Kristian Rieck, director for plastic and converting at Rieckermann.

Source: Company Press Release