With effect from 1st June of this year, the baton of sales and service responsibility for products of the core business units of Koenig & Bauer on the Turkish market has passed to Koenig & Bauer Duran.

Image: Koenig & Bauer Duran has taken sales responsibility of Koenig & Bauer portfolio. Photo: courtesy of Koenig & Bauer AG.

This decision is seen as a logical next step after the acquisition of Duran’s folding carton business by Koenig & Bauer. It offers existing users and prospective customers for the group’s sheetfed and web presses, rotary or flatbed die-cutters and other products and services even closer and more direct access to the manufacturer.

For the position of general manager with responsibility for sales and service, Koenig & Bauer Duran has secured the services of Tolgahan Toskaya, a proven specialist with a long and successful track record in the Turkish print industry. The local sales and service teams remain under the leadership of Rolf Köhle and Can Zümrüt, respectively, while numerous current staff members are also moving to Koenig & Bauer Duran. The sales and service offices will be accommodated at the Koenig & Bauer Duran premises in Istanbul.

The declared objective for Koenig & Bauer Duran is to become market leader in Turkey. The chances of achieving this goal are also very good, as previous sales partner Dereli Graphic has already booked significant market successes. Koenig & Bauer is already the market leader for large-format sheetfed offset presses in Turkey. Practically all the major international packaging groups have installed Rapida presses in their Turkish plants.

Large-format Rapidas are likewise the key means of production in Turkish companies such as Barem Ambalaj, Camis Ambalaj, Duran-Dogan, Omkasan and Kombassan. For two years, Turkey has been one of the ten most important markets for sheetfed offset presses from Koenig & Bauer. The whole group is thus extremely grateful to Dereli Graphic for over 15 years of intensive and extremely successful work.

Source: Company Press Release