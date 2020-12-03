The new C-Range of bio-plastic packaging materials comprises shrink wrap, stretch wrap, adhesive tape, nets and bags

C-BAG is a home compostable bag suitable for fresh produce, bakery, and meat. (Credit: Pixabay)

Flexible packaging and lidding films supplier KM Packaging has expanded its product line with the introduction of a new compostable product range.

KM Packaging has worked with Treetop Biopak for the development of new bio-plastic products. Treetop Biopak has expertise in offering advanced compostable packaging solutions.

The new C-Range of bio-plastic packaging materials consists of shrink wrap, stretch wrap, adhesive tape, nets and bags.

C-SHRINK is a new industrially compostable shrink film suitable for packaging of vegetables, bakery, and other foodstuffs. It can also be used as bundling multi-packs and secondary wrap for packed goods.

C-STRETCH is a home compostable stretch or cling film produced using bio-based renewable sources.

C-TAPE is an industrially compostable adhesive tape, which is manufactured using bio-based sources and natural gum.

C-BAG is a home compostable bag suitable for fresh produce, bakery, and meat, while C-NET is an industrially compostable net that can be used for a range of applications with advanced tear and heat resistance.

KM Packaging stated that manufacturers using the compostable packaging products benefit from a similar look and feel like plastic, as well as they offer protection, presentation, and preservation for both primary and secondary packaging applications.

KM Packaging commercial director Graham Holding said: “The new C-Range of compostable products enhances our overall product portfolio.

“It builds on our core strengths, offering material choice and ensuring the right material is selected for the application. The range helps us to ensure customers always gain the solution that’s tailored to their needs.”

In September this year, KM Packaging introduced new mono-polymer material lidding films that hold the capacity to seal and peel from PP and PE-lined PP trays.