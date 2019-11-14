The new kp Infinity range will help food service sector to meet their sustainability commitments

Image: The new recyclable kp Infinity packaging. Photo: courtesy of Klöckner Pentaplast.

Klöckner Pentaplast (kp) has introduced a new sustainable and recyclable packaging solution for the food service and food-to-go sector.

Designed to keep the food hotter for a long time, the new kp Infinity range is microwaveable, lightweight, durable and water-resistant. It is also resistant to acids, alkalis and hot oils.

Klöckner Pentaplast plastics and flexible packaging director Barry Turner said: “Another first from kp as they offer a new fully recyclable packaging solution for food-to-go that will keep food hotter for longer.

The new kp Infinity is a next-generation packaging solution for the food service sector

According to the company, the kp Infinity will help the food service sector to meet their sustainability commitments, as well as provide a premium solution for the market and consumer convenience.

The kp Infinity solution is part of the company’s sustainability portfolio, which was proved through an independently run Life Cycle Analysis to be the most sustainable packaging solution that exceeds other material solutions with significantly reduced energy and water consumption, said the company.

Also, the new range meets the needs of consumers and campaigners who focus on making their packaging recyclable.

The new packaging solution has been trialled and tested via several recycling partners in the UK and Europe.

Borealis Polyolefins new business development head Andreas Leitner said: “kp Infinity is the packaging of the future – perfectly designed for protecting and supplying food in every respect and now for the first time infinitely recyclable.

“We are exceptionally proud to be part of this process supplying the materials that create this unique product and look forward to changing the way we produce packaging not just in the UK, but globally.”

In August this year, Klöckner Pentaplast has announced that it will work on a four-year recycling collaboration project in Spain, as part of its recycling strategy.