Image: Klöckner Pentaplast has joined CEUS recycling project in Spain. Photo: courtesy of Mizianitka from Pixabay.

Klöckner Pentaplast, a provider of rigid and flexible packaging and speciality film solutions, is set to work on a four-year recycling collaboration project in Spain, as part of its recycling strategy.

The project will focus on the recovery of plastics from general domestic waste collections. It will be first trailed in the Pravia, a municipality in the autonomous community of the principality of Asturias in Spain.

Circular Economy for Urban Plastic Waste project

The Circular Economy for Urban Plastic Waste (CEUS), a project created by multiple stakeholders to eliminate plastics from domestic collections that enter into landfill and further recycled. Based on the results, the project will be expanded to other cities in the country.

Waste management firm Urbaser, recycler Acteco, as well as converters Picda, Nortpalet and Erum are the other stakeholders in the project.

The PET recovered from the project will be used to demonstrate tray-to-tray recycling, as well as motivate consumers to recycle all PET food packaging irrespective of its condition.

Klӧckner will use the recovered PET from the trial for the creation of mono PET trays, which can be used in food packaging applications.

The project will conduct several trials over a four-year period. Other stakeholders will also recover and use various polymers and materials in different applications, under the project.

Klöckner Pentaplast food packaging global innovation director Ana Fernandez said: “The CEUS project will research and trial new treatments that can transform and create value from domestic plastic waste for the first time.

“Different types of domestic waste mixed together present a major challenge when classifying, sorting, during treatment, and transformation.”

In November 2017, Klöckner opened a new innovation centre, kp i.center, in Sant Cugat Spain.

The 1,200m² centre is intended to provide a collaborative space to support commercial, technical and operational leaders to share ideas to the discovery of innovative packaging solutions.