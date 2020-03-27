The expansion enables the company to better serve the customers in the South American pharmaceutical market

Klӧckner Pentaplast has completed pharma capacity expansion at Cotia facility. (Credit: Klöckner Pentaplast)

Klöckner Pentaplast, a provider of pharmaceutical packaging films, has completed a major pharma capacity expansion at its Cotia facility in Brazil.

The expansion at a larger and sustainable facility allows the company to enhance its coating capacity to better meet the growing demand from the customers in the South American pharmaceutical market.

Klöckner’s facility now includes an advanced coating line, which helps the company to increase its South American coating capacity by more than 30%, allowing to produce quality and advanced films with shorter lead times for the customers.

The expanded capacity allows Klöckner to meet the demanding requirements of the pharmaceutical blister market

The expanded capacity also enables the company to better meet the requirements of the pharmaceutical blister market, as it continues to grow in PVdC coated products as a cost-effective high-barrier packaging solution.

In addition, the upgraded technology will allow reducing carbon footprint and overall energy consumption at the Cotia site.

Klöckner said that the Cotia expansion is the latest enhancement to its global supply chain that help meet demanding requirements with local manufacturing across four continents and 60 countries.

Klöckner Pentaplast pharmaceutical, health and specialities president Tracey Peacock said: “We are excited about this latest project to better serve our customers in the region.

“The expansion demonstrates our commitment to delivering the best quality products and supports a growing demand for high-barrier protective packaging for pharmaceuticals.”

In August 2019, Klöckner Pentaplast announced that it will work on a four-year recycling collaboration project in Spain, as part of its recycling strategy. The project will focus on the recovery of plastics from general domestic waste collections.

Established in 1965, Klöckner Pentaplast provides rigid and flexible packaging, as well as speciality film solutions for the pharmaceutical, medical device, food, beverage and card markets.

The company operates 32 plants in 18 countries, as well as employs more than 6,200 people.