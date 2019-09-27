The Super brand from KITU launched seasonal line of creamers packaged in the combidome carton from SIG

Image: Kitu’s Super Creamer seasonal varieties SIG’s combidome cartons. Photo: courtesy of SIG Combibloc Group Ltd.

As the leaves change colors and the sweaters are brought out from the back of the closets, similar familiar sights appear signifying the start to the holiday season. With this, seasonal flavors and treats are also abound to spread the cheer. The Super brand from KITU brings the spirit home with the launch of its seasonal line of creamers packaged in the combidome carton from SIG, all to create positive energy in maximizing full potential.

Making healthy holidays possible

Available in Maple Pumpkin, Sweet Cream, and Gingerbread Eggnog varieties, such familiar flavors are enhanced the Super way. Keto approved, caffeine free, lactose free, and gluten free, the products are also not made with carrageenan and sugar alcohol. On the other end, they are created with high protein, healthy fats from MCT oil, and monk fruit for natural sweetness.

This results in a delicious brew containing zero grams of sugar, 50 calories, and three grams of protein per serving. By removing the negatives and adding the positives, Super Creamer allows fans to enjoy a cup full of sustainable high energy fuel, increased productivity, better brain and memory function, and fortified strength, which is the way of the Kitu LifeTM.

Differentiated, sustainable packaging for a Super product

In choosing the best ingredients for the creamers, a premium package was also selected in order to produce the finest consumption experience. All three seasonal flavors are filled in the combidome 750 ml (25.4 FL OZ) carton from SIG. The slim, elegant package combines the best features of a bottle and that of a carton, giving it optimal shelf appeal and handling convenience. The carton composite from which the entire pack is made, from the base to the eye-catching yet practical dome, contains around 75% paper board which is made from renewable raw material wood.

Furthermore, carton packs are proven to be among the most environmentally-friendly packaging solutions. Only raw cardboard made of pulp from trees harvested in FSCTM-certified (Forest Stewardship CouncilTM) and other controlled sources are used in the carton packs, each proudly displaying the FSC label. Once finished, the combidome and its closures are fully recyclable. Altogether, the unique characteristics of the packaging provide customers with product innovation and differentiation as part of SIG’s Value Proposition. It serves as a means to bring quality food and beverage items to consumers, ensuring mutual success within partnerships.

Positive energy, endless possibilities

The health-focused brand’s mantra emphasizes changing one’s energy as a means to change the world. This was just the case for Super Coffee itself as the company had its start within the dorm room of an American university and a need for a healthier energy source.

“We couldn’t be more grateful and fortunate to expand our Super Creamer line with SIG. Our partnership allows us to create products that not only add value to our customers’ everyday lives, but also help protect our environment which is a major focus for us as we think about our long-term goals and impact as a company” says Jordan DeCicco, Super Coffee’s Founder & COO.

With this launch, consumers will soon be able to taste the holidays with every cup of coffee or preferred beverage at home. The Maple Pumpkin and Sweet Cream flavors can be found at Wegmans, HEB, Jewel Osco, Giant Foods, Shop Rite, and Harris Teeter locations as well as on Super Coffee’s website starting in September 2019, followed by Gingerbread Eggnog in November.

Source: Company Press Release