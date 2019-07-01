Kite Packaging has expanded its temperature sensitive packaging range with the addition of new temperature indicators.

Image: Temperature indicators are generally used with multiple food, pharmaceuticals and medical products. Photo: courtesy of Ulrike Leone from Pixabay.

The new temperature indicators can be used by businesses to accommodate a maintained temperature in transit.

Kite’s new temperature indicators are small self-adhesive labels, which go inside chilled packaging to keep required contents at a certain temperature.

The new temperature indicators hold capacity to monitor the temperature across a specified time period, in addition to indicating when their maximum threshold has been breached.

Each indicator will also help businesses to know how long the contents have been above the specified threshold temperature.

Temperature indicators are generally used with multiple food, pharmaceuticals and medical products to display the accumulated time-temperature history of a product.

Kite is providing two specifications, including food temperature indicators and pharmaceutical temperature indicators. Available with temperatures ranging from 5-8 °C, the indicators are provided with varied time frames.

Each of the indicators is self-activated, and will guarantee chilled goods reach their destination at the desired temperature that businesses need.

The company has added the new temperature indicators to its chilled packaging range, which includes enviro-friendly insulated boxes, insulated box liners, ice packs, thermal pallet overs and temperature controlled pouches.

Recently, Kite Packaging has launched new self-adhesive paper kraft tape, as well as three new woven polypropylene sacks and enviro-box sizes.

Featuring cross weave glass filaments, the new cost-effective reinforced tape will offer better security across transit of the product.

Kite has also expanded its woven polypropylene sack range with the addition of three new sizes, accommodating a wide range of customer requirements in different industries.

Kite has also expanded enviro-box selection product range with the addition of three sizes. The Enviro-box, developed in conjunction with Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP), serves as a sustainable alternative to larger double wall boxes.

Kite Packaging, distributes different products such as boxes and cardboard boxes, pallet wrap and stretch film, postal packaging and foam protection products.