The new range of nestable pick bins are manufactured by using 100% recycled plastic content

Image: The new nestable pick bins are produced using 100% recycled plastic content. Photo: courtesy of Kite Packaging Ltd.

UK-based Kite Packaging has expanded its several of its product ranges, as well as introduced new products to better serve its customers.

The company has launched a new range of nestable pick bins, which can be used by any business for hard-wearing storage.

Details of the new products offered by Kite Packaging

Kite’s new nestable pick bins, which are produced using 100% recycled plastic content, can be easily attached to louvered panels. They are provided with a dipped front to help users easily access entrance.

The company’s new staple guns are suitable for industries such as roofing, carpentry and warehousing, in addition to schools and office environments.

The new range can be used for light and heavy-duty applications, helping to easily complete work when stapling cardboard, wood and plastics.

With advanced strength and durability, the oscillated steel strapping serves as a suitable material for binding medium and heavy-duty goods, enabling to prevent any movement.

The oscillated steel strapping is generally used for securing heavy palletised loads, plywood cases and sharp-edged objects.

The company’s premium cordless friction weld tool is claimed to be a suitable solution for use with both polypropylene and polyester strapping with widths of 12mm/13mm. It is expected to help users to strap products or containers to seal, reinforce and/or fasten.

The cordless friction weld tool will also help increase production uptime with variable tensioning speeds.

In August this year, Kite Packaging has expanded its product portfolio with the addition of new heavy-duty long postal boxes.

The company has designed a new double-walled heavy-duty box for packing longer and heavier products.

The 100% recyclable postal boxes, which will provide protection for fragile items, are available in ten sizes, allowing businesses to select boxes as per their requirement.

During the same month, Kite Packaging has expanded its packaging tape range with the addition of four new products.

The company has launched new core machine tape, which is available in two width sizes such as 48mm and 75mm.