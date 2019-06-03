Kite Packaging has announced that it is on verge of achieving its target of the 120-tonne challenge, an initiative launched earlier this year to reduce the impact of plastics in the environment.

Image: Kite Packaging’s Mobile Test Facility. Photo: courtesy of Kite Packaging.

Kite Packaging has already delivering a 95-tonne plastic reduction under initiative. Its team has launched the task for the company and customers, with an aim of reducing plastic usage by a total of 120 tonnes by the end of this year.

With a focus on ‘reduce, re-use, recycle and replace’, the company has used a range of new eco-friendly products and its advanced Mobile Test Facility to increase the impact of the challenge.

As part of the reduction initiative, the company has avoided direct mailing in polythene mailing bags, as well as conducting an ongoing review of distribution process to decrease plastic wrapping around products,

The new Mobile Test Facility has been placed at customers’ premises across the UK along with a team of packaging technologists and specialist engineers to help increase customers joining the initiative.

Kite’s team will use the Mobile Test Facility to work alongside customers and conduct waste minimising packaging audits, in addition to exploring and testing more eco-friendly packaging alternatives.

The company has recently expanded its network of regional distribution centres with the opening of a site in the North East of England.

Kite has also installed a new mezzanine floor to expand warehousing capacity at its Swindon RDC, helping to better serve customers in the region.

Recently, the company has launched a new temperature controlled packaging range with 100% recyclable and eco-friendly products.

The chilled packaging range, which includes five different products, are designed to offer high quality, thermal protection for a wide variety of temperature sensitive goods.

The new environment-friendly insulated boxes are ideal for transporting produce for the food and drink industry, pharmaceuticals, among others.

Kite Packaging is an online supplier of packaging materials, corrugated cardboard boxes, bubble wrap, polythene and cardboard packaging. The firm also offers wrapping and films, such as heat shrink and vacuum products.