Kite Packaging’s new industrial products will help increase operational efficiency and product recognition

Image: Kite Packaging’s Coreless pallet wrap dispenser. Photo: courtesy of Kite Packaging Ltd.

UK-based Kite Packaging has introduced a range of new industrial products to help customers improve their warehouse operations.

The company has launched Coreless hand pallet wrap dispenser for efficient wrapping of pallets and reduce some of the risks associated with wrapping by hand.

Kite’s new red 20-micron blown stretch film will help in better identification of products

Kite has introduced new red 20-micron blown stretch film with an extended core for use in a range of industries. The new blown stretch film, which can also be used for coding, provides better cling strength and pallet load stability.

The new friction weld tool has been designed to wrap and seal high-strength polyester and polypropylene strapping around a product and/or container to seal, reinforce and/or fasten for increased stability and protection whilst in transit.

Kite friction weld tools can be used for general-purpose strapping tasks, as well as increase or minimise the tension of a strap and seal and cut it quickly with just one hand.

The company has designed heavy-duty carton/box staplers to handle the tough application of sealing the tops and bottoms of boxes, specifically layers of thick cardboard.

The users can reduce the amount of acrylic tape used within their operation by using wide crown staples.

In October this year, Kite Packaging expanded its several of its product ranges, as well as introduced new products to better serve its customers.

The company has launched a new range of nestable pick bins, which can be used by any business for hard-wearing storage.

In August, the company also expanded its packaging tape range with the addition of four new products. The company has launched new core machine tape, which is available in two width sizes such as 48mm and 75mm.

Kite has introduced new low noise solvent tape and vinyl tape, which are available at low cost than earlier low noise and vinyl tapes.