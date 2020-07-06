The new thermal packaging solutions can be used to ship goods from one place to another place in a temperature-controlled environment

Kite Packaging has introduced new insulated box liners. (Credit: Kite Packaging Ltd)

UK-based Kite Packaging has expanded its thermal packaging range with the addition of standard insulated box liners.

The new thermal packaging solutions are suitable to ship goods from one place to another place in a temperature-controlled environment at cost-effective prices.

The insulated box liners are generally by customers in the food and drink and pharmaceutical industries.

Kite stated that the insulated box liners facilitate maintaining the inner temperature of goods across their transit periods.

They can be used in combination with the company’s gel packs or ice sheets to maintain the desired temperature between 12 hours and 24 hours.

Designed to offer an adequate amount of thermal protection, the new insulated box liners are compromised from biaxially-oriented polypropylene (BOPP) to reflect heat away from the products.

The new insulated box liners are laminated with 70μ double-lined bubble wrap inner side, helping to offer an interval of insulation and cushioning chilled goods to protect in transit.

In May, Kite Packaging expanded its pallet and load stability range with the addition of a range of solutions to better support warehouse and logistic operations.

The company has introduced new pallet boxes, pallet bands, and PPE strapping kits, which will help companies to stabilise loads.

Kite Packaging offers various packaging solutions, including boxes and cardboard boxes, pallet wrap and stretch film, bubble wrap, polythene and paper bags, polythene rolls and tubing, postal packaging and others.