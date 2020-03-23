The air cushion systems produce protective air cushions that inflate a wide range of filler and wrapper cushion with air on demand

The air cushion systems can be used as an alternative for bubble wrap and other protective void fill solutions. (Credit: Kite Packaging Ltd.)

UK-based Kite Packaging has expanded its range of air cushion systems, which can be used instead of bubble wrap and other protective void fill solutions.

The new machines, which use 100% recyclable film, produce protective air cushions that inflate a wide range of filler and wrapper cushion with air on demand.

Currently, the range includes three systems that allow customers to buy a system which precisely matches their own size and volume requirements.

The packaging firm said that all its air cushion machines can be completely integrated into the pack bench systems to increase efficiency.

The filler cushions are ideal for cushioning and void fill

The films which are used in packaging are supplied flat on a roll in lengths 280m to 900m.

When compared to bubble wrap, void fill and other bulkier alternatives these films allow the customers to save space.

The firm said that the filler cushions are suitable for cushioning and void-fill while wrapper tube is suitable for corner protection, blocking as well as bracing, layering and void fill.

It also said that the wrapper quilt is suitable for wrapping, layering and interleaving.

According to Kite Packaging, Mini Air Easi is a low price, a high-quality entry-level system which is ideal for operations sending under 100 parcels per machine per day.

Additionally, the Mini Air Classic is ideal for operations sending between 100 – 400 parcels per machine per day while the Mini Air Pro is ideal for operations to send more than 400 parcels per machine per day.

Furthermore, the UK-based packaging firm said that the machines can be completely integrated, as per the layout of the operations and the number of packing benches that a machine requires.

Earlier this year, Kite Packaging has expanded the rage of oversized bags, polythene furniture bags, shrink covers and continuous shrink tubing.