Machine features include low media consumption

Image: Innopro ECOSTAB S. Photo: courtesy of KHS GmbH.

Filling and packaging systems manufacturer KHS has said that its technology for regenerative beer stabilisation is now also available for smaller breweries.

The technology is available breweries with yearly outputs of up to 70,000 hectoliters.

The company will showcase the youngest member of its ECOSTAB family at the BrauBeviale trade fair, which will be held in Nuremberg, Germany, in November 2019.

The Innopro ECOSTAB S offers low media consumption and can be integrated into the production process.

KHS’ Innopro ECOSTAB product line offers regenerative stabilisation using polyvinylpolypyrrolidone. The technology was so far intended for large and medium-sized breweries.

The Innopro ECOSTAB C with an output of 150 to 600 hectoliters per hour is suitable for companies with an output of over 400,000 hectoliters a year.

Stabilisation ensures top beer quality coupled with long shelf life

The Innopro ECOSTAB B stabilises between 50 and 240 hectoliters per hour in batches and is ideal solution for companies with yearly outputs of more than 50,000 hectoliters.

KHS head of product management for process technology Gerold Tandler said: “In the southeastern part of Bavaria where I come from, for example, there are a large number of companies of this kind.

“The lion’s share of their production is sold in town – that is locally – and drunk within a short time. However, the breweries export some of their beer – to Italy, for example – which makes stabilization unavoidable.”

KHS said with the Innopro ECOSTAB S, it is now offering customers its tried-and-tested solution in a smaller size that is easy to use and carries a small price tag.

The Innopro ECOSTAB S allows brewers to decide which share of their beer to stabilize – and which not to stabilize. Milk pipe fittings are used to connect the machine.

KHS manufactures modern filling and packaging systems for the high-capacity range at its headquarters in Dortmund, Germany.